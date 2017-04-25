Hyderabad man allegedly set on fire in Saudi Arabia by employer’s family member dies: Report

Abdul Qader (L) and his sister. (Source: ANI photo) Abdul Qader (L) and his sister. (Source: ANI photo)

A 26-year-old Hyderabad man, battling for life after being allegedly set on fire by a family member of his employer in the capital city of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, has succumbed to his burn injuries, according to the news agency ANI. The incident took place following a dispute between the two.

The sister of the deceased said, “We were not informed or given details as to what had happened. We were earlier told that a cylinder blast took place.”

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Qader (Abdul Samen), according to The News Minute.

According to The News Minute report, investigation in the case is underway and The Indian Embassy visited the hospital and police station in Saudi Arabia on Monday where the doctor informed that the body has been sent for the post-mortem examination. The Embassy also said Abdul had suffered a stab injury.

Abdul went to Riyadh on a driver visa on November 19, 2015 and began working under one Saleh Ali Ahmed. When Abdul last spoke to his brother Mohammad Abdul Qayum on March 28 this year, he told him he wanted to return home but his employer was not allowing him. According to his brother, Abdul also complained about not getting salary for the past six months. His brother got a call from Riyadh on March 31 that Abdul was critical but the family failed everytime they tried to contact him, according to The News Minute.

April 25, 2017

