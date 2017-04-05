Hyderabad: Man held for triple talaq

Representational image. Representational image.

A 48-year-old man was arrested here on Tuesday for divorcing his second wife within a day of marrying her by sending a postcard with talaq written thrice on it. Police said that Mohammad Haneef, a resident of Hyderabad’s Bhavni Nagar, had married a divorcee on March 16 without divorcing his first wife. A day later, Haneef told her that he wanted a divorce immediately. He sent postcards with triple talaq written on them to both wives, who lodged police complaints accusing him of marrying them fraudulently and trying to get rid of them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana said that Haneef felt that his second wife could not bear him children and thus decided to divorce her.

“We have called for the marriage records from the qazi who performed the marriage. The wife has given us some information about what transpired between them and stated that after spending the night with her, Haneef suddenly decided he wanted a divorce. She said it was unfair and felt used for a night,’’ an official said. Haneef has been booked under Indian Penal Code’s sections 498 (cruelty) and 420 (cheating).

