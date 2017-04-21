Hyderabad: Man held for hijack hoax

Vamshi Krishna Vamshi Krishna

Hyderabad Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly sending an email to Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, about a possible plane hijack plot that sent security agencies on a wild goose chase. Posing as a woman, M Vamshi Krishna is learnt to have stated in the email that he overheard some men planning to hijack planes from Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad on April 16. Despite suspecting that it could be a hoax, security agencies put the three airports on high alert.

Later, the email was traced to an IP address in Hyderabad and the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force was assigned the case. During the probe, it was revealed that Krishna had promised his Chennai-based girlfriend a vacation to Goa in their online chats. She was reportedly insisting that he book a flight ticket from Chennai to Hyderabad for her so that they could go to Goa together.

But Krishna had no money. So he planned to create a situation where the flights are grounded and his girlfriend cannot come to Hyderabad, said police. During the investigation, police traced the internet café from where Krishna allegedly created an email account and sent the email.

“During the inquiry, we traced the IP address to an internet café. We shortlisted eight persons who were in the café at the time the email was generated. The internet café did not have CCTV cameras so we relied on footage available nearby and identified one person who turned out to be Vamshi Krishna,” B Limba Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said.

“Krishna confessed that he created a false ticket and sent it to his girlfriend. He then sent an email to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, knowing that a hijack alert would delay or ground planes which he could use an excuse to cancel his girlfriend’s vacation,” he said. Krishna has been booked under 66D of IT act and Sections 419 and 182 of the IPC.

Hailing from West Godavari district, Krishna lives in Miyapur in Hyderabad. Police said he registered himself as a travel agent in 2005, but never did any business. “He just sits at home and chats on Facebook all day, befriending unsuspecting women and cheating them. He was involved in two extortion cases earlier. In one case, he went to an apartment at S R Nagar where several girl students were living. Claiming to be a reporter of a Telugu TV channel, he accused them of running a brothel and threatened that he would go public unless they paid him Rs 20,000. The girls paid the money to get rid of him and then complained to police,” said Reddy.

“In another case, he befriended a Hyderabad-based girl claiming to be an NRI. Over a period of five months, he took Rs 6.5 lakh from her,” he added.

