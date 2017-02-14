Hyderabad man facing trial in serial blasts case moves Gujarat High Court to quash FIR

Gujarat High Court Gujarat High Court

The Gujarat High Court on Monday reserved its order on a petition moved by Raziuddin Nasir, who is behind the bars in connection with the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case. Nasir, a resident of Hyderabad, has moved the court for quashing of the FIR lodged against him, on the basis of his acquittal in an alleged terror case by a Hubli court in May, 2015. After a brief argument, Justice J B Pardiwala reserved the order. Nasir has prayed for quashing of the FIR against him under Section 300 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which says that a person can’t be tried twice for the same offence.

Nasir has claimed that he was facing identical charges in the Hubli case, which could not be proved and he got acquitted. He has cited several judgments to prove his case. Earlier, he had filed a similar application before the special trial court which was rejected. The trial court observed that there are no similarity between the Hubli and the Ahmedabad serial blasts cases. In the Hubli case, Nasir was not accused of murder, but in the Ahmedabad case he is accused of murder and faces other serious charges. Besides, the court had mentioned that the police investigation into Hubli case was not proper.

Special public prosecutor J M Panchal in his argument before Justice Pardiwala cited these observations, while opposing Nasir’s petition. He said that “both the cases are different. Hubli was not a proper investigation.”