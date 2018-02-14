Hyderabad man claims Odu Adaar Love song lyrics derogatory to Prophet, approaches police

Priya Prakash Varrier stars in Oru Adaar Love. A complaint has been filed against the director of the film over the lyrics of one of the songs. (File Photo) Priya Prakash Varrier stars in Oru Adaar Love. A complaint has been filed against the director of the film over the lyrics of one of the songs. (File Photo)

Mukit Ali, a resident of Falaknuma in Hyderabad, has lodged a complaint against Omar Lulu, the director of upcoming Malayalam film ‘Oru Adaar Love’ over the lyrics of ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’, one of the songs in the movie. In his complaint, he claims that the song, when translated to English, hurts the sentiments of Muslims as it makes derogatory references to the Prophet. The song has been produced by music composer Shaan Rahman and actor-playback singer Vineeth Sreenivasan — the duo behind global hit song ‘Jimikki Kammal’.

Falaknuma Police Station Inspector P Yadadri said they have received a complaint but are yet to register an FIR. ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ is a famous mappila paattu (a native genre popular among the Muslim community) that was originally composed by Thalassery K Refeeque to the lyrics penned by PMA Jabbar.

Watch | Oru Adaar Love teaser released on Valentine’s Day

‘Oru Adaar Love’, starring Siyadh Shajahan, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Noorin Shereef, is slated for release on March 1 this year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd