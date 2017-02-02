Hyderabad: Local civic body to install 50 electronic toilets

The local civic body plans to install 50 electronic toilets, half of them exclusively for women, across the city. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) would set up these e-toilets at public places and tourist spots. Such lavatories for women are called ‘She Toilets’. Two ‘She Toilets’ were launched recently and plans are afoot to set up a total of 25 such toilets exclusively for women at tourist spots, IT clusters, public places, including major bus stops, GHMC (Solid Waste Management) Executive Engineer Srinivas Reddy told PTI today.

Under CSR activities various organisations have come forward to fund these e-toilets, which would be equipped with self-flushing and automatic cleaning system, he said.

“We hope to establish 50 e-toilets within the next 3-4 months, including 25 ‘She Toilets’. By February-end, at 15 more locations e-toilets will be ready,” the official said.

Explaining the functioning of such washrooms, Reddy said, “E-toilets have sensor-based cleaning and flushing system. Once the user leaves an e-toilet, it gets flushed on its own…hence, there will be no question of neglecting (cleanliness).”

Such lavatories will also have auto floor wash facility which will keep the premises clean, he said.

E-toilets will be unmanned and users can access them by paying in coins with denominations of Rs 2 and Rs 5, the civic official said.