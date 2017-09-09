Hyderabad: Left activists stage protest near GST Council meeting venue

CPI leader K Narayana demanded that common man be given relief under the new tax regime, which came into force on July 1 (Representational Image) CPI leader K Narayana demanded that common man be given relief under the new tax regime, which came into force on July 1 (Representational Image)

Activists of the CPI(M) and CPI held a protest near the venue of the GST Council meeting here on Saturday. Led by CPI leader K Narayana, slogan-shouting Left activists were stopped by the police when they were walking towards the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), where the meeting is being held.

They were whisked away in a van, the police said. Narayana demanded that common man be given relief under the new tax regime, which came into force on July 1.

Some other Left leaders said the GST (Goods and Services Tax) imposed on weavers should be removed. The 21st meeting of the GST Council is being held here to discuss technology glitches in GSTN portal, imposition of higher cess on luxury and SUV cars and reduction of tax rates on about two dozen items.

The high-powered council, which is responsible for implementation and regulation of GST, comprises state finance ministers and is headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App