Hyderabad land scam: TRS leader’s family accused of illegal land purchase, he denies

Senior Rajya Sabha member and TRS Parliamentary Party member K Keshava Rao has denied allegations that he and his family members had allegedly purchased land illegally in Ibrahimpatnam on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The land was allegedly purchased through one of the two real estate firms that have been accused of grabbing government land in Miyapur area of Hyderabad.

The alleged irregularities in the land deals involving Rao’s family members were pointed out in an audit ordered by the Telangana government at Stamps and Registration Department offices across the state after the surfacing of a major land scam, wherein 693 acres of land worth Rs 588 crores was allegedly transferred to Trinity Infra Ventures Ltd and Suvishal Power Gen Ltd.

Trinity Infra Ventures Ltd, headed by P Parthasarathi, allegedly facilitated the purchase of lands on behalf of Rao’s family with officials saying that the firm allegedly coerced farmers and land owners to part with their land, which was transferred in the name of Rao’s daughter G Vijayalakshmi.

The sub-registrar of Ibrahimpatnam, Saleha Khadir, allegedly transferred 38 acres to Vijayalakshmi. Another portion of land was undervalued and sold to Vijayalakshmi, the probe found. Rao said, “We did not purchase any land illegally. We did not purchase any government land and no official was involved in any illegal transfer of land to us.”

