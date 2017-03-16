Hyderabad: Juvenile held for raping classmate

A 17-year-old boy was detained on Thursday for allegedly raping and impregnating a teenage girl who had delivered a baby girl last month, the police said. The boy and the girl, also aged around 17, are classmates of intermediate first year in a college in Hyderabad. “Following information that she had delivered a baby girl last month at a state-run hospital, the police registered a case under IPC section 376 (rape) against the boy and he has been apprehended,” Alwal Police Station Inspector T Anand Reddy told PTI.

Meanwhile, a city-based child rights NGO ‘Balala Hakkula Sangham’ demanded an in depth enquiry into the case alleging that there was negligence on part of the officials of the Police and Women & Child Welfare departments in not rescuing the new born and her mother. Further probe is on.

