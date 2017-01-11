Hyderabad High Court refuses to stay HCA polls

The Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the ongoing process for the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) election which is scheduled for January 17. The court, however, directed that the results of the election should not be declared until further orders and posted the matter to January 18.

“The election may go on. Announcement of results is stayed until further orders,” it said in an interim order. HCA secretary John Manoj and other HCA officials had filed a petition in the High Court on Monday challenging the ongoing election process undertaken as per a local court’s order.

“The order passed by Additional Districts and Sessions Judge Ranga Reddy appointing an Advocate Commissioner to conduct the polls to the Hyderabad Cricket Association appears to be in contravention of the Supreme Court judgment,” the petition had stated. It had claimed that the very process of the election was “flawed” and sought a direction for not conducting the polls.

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin had yesterday filed his nomination for the post of HCA president.