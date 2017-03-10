Hyderabad: Head constable held for kidnapping minor girl

A head constable here has been taken into custody for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old girl, police said Friday. The girl’s sister lodged a complaint against the head constable, who is attached to Kamatipura police station here. The complainant alleged that her younger sister was kidnapped by the policeman in a car, Inspector, Kamatipura police station, S Sudarshan told PTI. The victim resides near the Kamatipura police station.

Following the complaint, a case of kidnapping under relevant sections of IPC was registered against the constable last night and he was taken into custody. The girl has been sent to a hospital for medical examination, the police officer said.

Asked about reports in a section of media that the constable has been also booked on charge of rape, Sudarshan said the complainant has not made any such allegation. However, the police are waiting for the girl’s medical report, he said. “The girl has been sent for medical examination and the report is awaited. Based on the report, we will proceed and alter the sections accordingly,” he said.