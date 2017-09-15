Hyderabad guesthouses under scanner over ‘contract marriages’

Amjed Ullah Khan, leader of Majlis Bachao Tehreek, says it is like sex tourism. Amjed Ullah Khan, leader of Majlis Bachao Tehreek, says it is like sex tourism.

Hyderabad police are investigating dozens of unauthorised guesthouses and lodges on the city’s outskirts which, officers say, are being used to accommodate “grooms” from the Middle East visiting the city for illegal contract marriages. Police say the brokers arrange the contract marriages between Muslim girls, mostly minors, and older men from the Middle East and eastern Africa. Rather than book authorised hotels that might invite scrutiny or police raids, they are accommodating these men in duplexes, bungalows and apartments that have come up along the road from Chandrayangutta to Shamshabad, South Zone police say.

“A number of houses on the outskirts, especially in Pahadisharif area, have been converted into guesthouses. They were earlier not on our records but now we have identified at least 15 places where a large number of such illegal guesthouses cater to sheiks who come here for contract marriages,” said DCP (South Zone) V Satyanarayana. “We have raided and sealed a couple of places.”

These duplexes and bungalows are owned mostly by people who are working in the Middle East or have returned from there and bought those but do not live there. “They authorise brokers to rent them out without bothering to find out what purpose their premises are being used for,” said a real estate consultant at Shamshabad. “In some cases, the owners know but are content with the rent they get for a few days or weeks or a couple of months. Brokers arrange deals such as Rs 10,000 for a week.” For some bungalows, the rent is Rs 30,000 per month.

“We are trying to figure out how to tackle this situation and put a ban on renting out these houses for pleasure stay of sheiks. There are so many brokers and agents that it is difficult to stop by conducting a few raids. We are chalking out some plans,” said DCP Satyanaryana.

Amjed Ullah Khan, leader of Majlis Bachao Tehreek, says it is like sex tourism. “It is like an all-inclusive package tour. The sheiks state their demands and brokers arrange everything,” he said. “Most of these guesthouses are well furnished, fully air-conditioned, and have swimming pools and food service. There is total privacy, including arranging visit of a qazi to perform the marriage in secret. The grooms enjoy the hospitality for as long as they want and then disappear, often leaving the women in lurch. It has become a thriving industry.”

“No need for identify proofs, no questions asked. No one bothers about age proof or legality. The sheikhs marry and stay with the girls for a few days and go away promising to send visas, but usually abandon them after dropping them at their homes, in the same car leaving for the airport,” said an activist with an NGO which, he added, tips off police about contract marriages. Police say four brokers arrested in recent cases had told them about the guesthouses.

South Zone police say they have traced six cases to these illegal guesthouses, including one involving a 65-year-old Omani, Sheikh M Ahmad, trying to marry a minor on August 17. “About three months ago we raided a house in Vaddepalli in Falaknuma area after receiving a tip-off that some Arabs had moved in there and women were visiting,” Falaknuma division assistant commissioner Abdul Bari said. “That house was rented to two UAE brothers for a month by a local broker for Rs 15,000. That is first time we came to know that flats and bungalows were being used for contract marriages instead of hotels. We had warned all hotels and registered lodges that if any of these fake marriages took place on their premises, they would be held accountable, so brokers have moved to flats and bungalows.”

Police say the brokers arrange for the “brides” and use WhatsApp groups to advertise their services; guesthouse agents post vacancy messages in the group. Officials investigating some of these cases say a group of at least 50 main brokers and at least 150 sub-brokers are involved in identifying families in financial need and approaching them with offers of getting their daughters married to wealthy sheiks.

