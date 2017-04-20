Hyderabad: Gold worth about Rs 71 lakh seized from two women at airport

Customs officials seized about 2.36 kg of gold bars worth nearly Rs 71 lakh from two women passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. Based on specific intelligence, the officers of the Custom’s Air Intelligence Unit seized 2,000 gm of gold from one woman and 366 gm from another passenger who arrived from Jeddah by a Saudi airlines flight on Wednesday.

“The value of the gold bars seized from the two passengers is Rs 60 lakh and Rs 10.98 lakh respectively,” a senior Customs officer told PTI.

“Both the women had concealed the gold bars in their garments,” he said adding that one of them has been detained.

