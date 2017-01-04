Hyderabad: Cops break hunger strike by a section of cab drivers

The TCDOA claimed that over one lakh drivers belonging to Ola and Uber taxi app companies participated in the strike. The TCDOA claimed that over one lakh drivers belonging to Ola and Uber taxi app companies participated in the strike.

Police tonight broke the indefinite hunger strike undertaken by a section of cab drivers attached to Uber and Ola in Hyderabad demanding fulfilment of their pending demands. Telangana Cab Drivers and Owners Association (TCDOA) President Shiva Vulkundakar and some members of the association had resorted to an indefinite fast at Dharna Chowk in Indira Park since this morning.

The protestors allegedly accused the government and the companies of not looking into their demands. Police asked the protesters to stop their agitation and later forcibly took them in police vehicles. Since December 30, many drivers attached to the taxi-hailing apps are on strike in the city demanding that the companies not accept new registrations on their platforms as the existing cab owners are not able to make enough money.

Though the exact number of cabs attached to Uber and Ola is not officially known, the TCDOA claimed that over one lakh drivers belonging to both the taxi app companies are participating in the strike.