Hyderabad: Conmen rob finance firm Muthoot of gold after posing as CBI officials

A group of four persons posing as CBI officials struck at Muthoot Gold, a private finance firm branch in neighbouring Sangareddy district of Telangana and made away with huge amount of gold, police said.

Around four persons entered the branch at R C Puram area at around 9.30 am and posing as CBI officials they told the staff they are checking money exchange and later threatened them on gun point and robbed gold before fleeing away in a four-wheeler, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur Zone) Vishwa Prasad said.

Preliminary reports said around 40 kg gold was robbed from the finance branch. However, police said they are in the process of collecting more details from the staff.

“We are verifying…the exact quantity has to be ascertained,” Cyberabad Joint Commissioner Stephen Raveendra told PTI. Further probe is underway.