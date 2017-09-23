Hyderabad: Chappals thrown at Dalit writer Kancha Ilaiah, under fire from Vysya community for his book

The Vysya associations are livid with Dr Ilaiah for his book titled `Samajika smugglurlu komatollu’ (Vysyas are social smugglers). The Vysya associations are livid with Dr Ilaiah for his book titled `Samajika smugglurlu komatollu’ (Vysyas are social smugglers).

Writer and intellectual Dr Kancha Ilaiah, 64, who is under fire from the Vysya community for his book titled ‘Samajika smugglurlu komatollu’ (Vysyas are social smugglers), had to run to protect himself from protesting community members who allegedly became aggressive at Parkal in Telangana.

Dr Ilaiah had to run into a Parkal town police station to save himself after some people flung footwear at him at Dr B R Ambedkar statue in Parkal town in Warangal district. “Dr Ilaiah was in Parkal to attend some function when Vysya community members stopped him. Some people allegedly threw chappals at him and he ran into the police station for protection. The protestors were dispersed and he has returned to Hyderabad,’’ Parkal Police Station inspector J Narsimhalu said.

The Vysya associations are livid with Dr Ilaiah for his book titled `Samajika smugglurlu komatollu’ (Vysyas are social smugglers). Vysya associations are complaining that the title and some contents of the book are derogatory and offensive to the community. They are demanding the book be withdrawn immedidately. J Venkateshwar, president of AP Arya Vysya Mahasabha, said Dr Ilaiah should issue an unconditional apology and withdraw the book.

Dr Ilaiah had lodged a lodged a complaint at Osmania University Police Station that there was a threat to his life but police has not provided any protection to him yet.

