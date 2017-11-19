‘Who cares about food, bed when there is no freedom’, says a beggar at Kothaguda junction of Hyderabad

Abdul, beggar at Kothaguda junction, Hyderabad Abdul, beggar at Kothaguda junction, Hyderabad

Authorities in Hyderabad are rounding up beggars ahead of a visit by US President Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump for a conference. Abdul complains they always do this before any high-profile event

1. What do you think of the drive to remove beggars from streets?

I hate it. They lock us up in jails and shelters. Who cares about food and beds they give us when there is no freedom to move around? They do this every time a high-profile event happens.

2. Have you ever been taken to these shelters?

Several times. A few months ago, I was locked up in a shelter for beggars at Chanchalguda jail for a week; I still don’t know why.

3. What happens there?

At the shelters, we get jail food and mattresses to sleep on but there is no freedom of movement. We cannot go out and buy tobacco or beedis, which most of us are addicted to. Family members come and start quarrelling with us because the police summon them.

4. Which is your favourite spot for begging?

Any place where traffic stops for more than a minute is my favourite spot. Right now, it is Kothaguda junction. Sometimes I just move around aimlessly seeking alms. But if I frequently leave my spot, I will lose it and there will be a fight. If it is a woman, you cannot even fight. On a good day, I get Rs 100 or more. Young, office-going men and women give me Rs 5 or Rs 10 these days.

5. How did you avoid being picked up?

Fortunately, I saw the police, moved into a bylane and stayed there for several hours. After nightfall, I went to my house in Towli Chowki and slept there. I didn’t go out for two days, but today I couldn’t resist.

