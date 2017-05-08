Hyderabad: Auto driver rapes minor girl

An eleven-year-old girl was allegedly raped on three occasions by a 50-year-old autorickshaw driver at his house in Kalapathar area over the past eight days, the police said.

“The accused, identified as Mohd Aslam, lured the class IV girl with chocolates and biscuits after she went to his house to play with his grand-daughter and raped her. He repeated the act on two more occasions on different days over the past week,” Kalapathar police station inspector Rudra Bhaskar said quoting the complaint lodged by the minor’s mother today.

The girl’s family, staying near Aslam’s house on rent, alleged that he had threatened the girl against disclosing the incident. A case under relevant sections of POCSO Act was booked against Aslam, who is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, the inspector added.

