Hyderabad: Army major booked for dowry death, arrested

An Army major, who was booked on charges of dowry death after his wife–a radio jockey (RJ) with a local FM channel– allegedly committed suicide here, was today arrested, police said.

“Vaibhav Vishal, who is currently working in 54th Infantry Division in Secunderabad, was arrested today,” Bollarum Police Station S Maheshwar told PTI.

Vaibhav Vishal had found his 30-year-old wife Sandhya Singh hanging from the ceiling fan at their official quarters located under Bolarum police station limits here, last month.

Earlier, based on the information provided by her husband, a case of suicide had been registered on April 18. However, the family members of the deceased alleged that her husband had been harassing her for dowry. Following which the Army Major was booked under section 304 (b) (dowry death), and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to police, it was a love marriage and the deceased belonged to Scheduled Castes (SC) community from Uttar Pradesh.

