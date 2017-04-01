Hyderabad airport launches ‘Passenger is Prime’ programme

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), which operates the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), today announced launch of ‘Passenger is Prime (PIP) programme.

The programme, which would see a host of new initiatives and measures, is aimed at delivering an enhanced level of experience and service to the passengers.

In the first initiative under this new programme, the airport is deploying across key touch points a dedicated team of more than young Passenger Service Associates (PSAs), available across the airport to assist and support passengers, GHIAL said in a statement.

“These PSAs will play the role of passenger evangelists and they will also provide special assistance to passengers with special needs such as expecting mothers, ladies travelling alone, women travelling with infants, senior citizens and passengers with reduced mobility among others,” it said.

The staff chosen as PSAs had been provided with special training on service orientation under the aegis of Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad.

GHIAL CEO, S G K Kishore, said steps have already been initiated to expand the airport’s capacity significantly, and the construction work is expected to begin in the next couple of months.

“The ‘Passenger is Prime’ programme is a natural progression of our continued focus on improving passenger experience at the airport, and we intend it to be the common platform for a host of new passenger-centric initiatives to be launched by various stakeholders who are a part of the Hyderabad Airport community,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now