Hyderabad: 140 minors working at brick kiln rescued

As many as 140 minors, including girls, who were working at a brick kiln on the city outskirts, have been rescued on Tuesday, police said. All the children belong to Odisha, they said. The minors, all below 18 years of age and some even aged between 7 and 8, were working in a brick manufacturing unit at Peddakondur village. They were rescued by Chotuppal division police, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat told PTI.

“All the rescued children, including girls, are from Odisha…The labour department officials also accompanied during the rescue operation conducted under ‘Operation Smile’. Further probe is on,” Bhagwat said.