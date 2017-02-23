Hurt over viral image, ‘heavy’ cop responds to Shobhaa De

Columnist Shobhaa De (File photo) Columnist Shobhaa De (File photo)

A day after columnist Shobhaa De trolled a policeman for his weight, 58-year-old Inspector Daulatram Jogewat expressed displeasure and corrected her saying his obese physical condition is due to a hormonal disorder. De had tweeted a picture of Jogewat with the caption “Heavy police bandobast in Mumbai today”, incorrectly identifying Jogewat as a personnel of the Mumbai Police, deployed for the BMC polls held on Tuesday.

Jogewar, actually from Madhya Pradesh, expressed displeasure over De’s tweet saying, “I am hurt with Shobhaa De’s tweet poking fun at me. I have put on weight due to hormonal disorder following my gall bladder operation in 1993,” Jogewat, who weighs around 180 kg, told PTI on Thursday.

Jogewat, posted at the Police Lines here, said he would talk to his seniors about the mockery over his obesity. “It is up to them to take a call on the recourse I should take,” said the policeman, who is scheduled to retire in 2019.

De had posted the image on Tuesday after the polling for the Mumbai civic body ended amid a heavy police bandobast.

Hitting back at De, the Mumbai Police had tweeted, “We love puns too Ms De. but, this one is totally misplaced. Uniform /official not ours. We expect better from response.”

In an attempt to make peace, De had posted a fresh tweet yesterday, “Mumbai/ Maharashtra Police Pranaam. No offence intended. M.P. Police, Consult a dietitian, if it’s an asli, undoctored image doing the round.”

De has courted controversy in the past through her tweets. Her comments about poor performance of the Indian sportsmen in the 2016 Olympics had met with severe backlash as well.