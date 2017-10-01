‘Hurt over numbering the dead’, Shiv Sainiks attack head of KEM hospital’s forensic dept

Nilesh Ramesh Dhumal of Shiv Sena was carrying a pen to write with on Pathak’s forehead. (Express photo by Tabassum Barnagarwala) Nilesh Ramesh Dhumal of Shiv Sena was carrying a pen to write with on Pathak’s forehead. (Express photo by Tabassum Barnagarwala)

Over six members of the Shiv Sena tried to attack Dr Harish Pathak, head of KEM hospital’s forensic department, a day after the hospital numbered the forehead of those killed in the stampede on Elphinstone Road overbridge to speed up the process of identification by their kin.

The incident took place in KEM hospital’s mortuary where Pathak had arrived to supervise the final autopsy of the 23rd victim on Saturday evening.

“Terrorists killed in military operations are numbered like this. You have disrespected those who died in the stampede yesterday by writing numbers on their forehead,” Shiv Sainik Nilesh Ramesh Dhumal told Dr Pathak as another Shiv Sainik, Yuvraj Dhakale, handed a black marker to him.

“I will write zero on your forehead to make you realise how it feels,” Dhumal told Dr Pathak before attacking him. Six Shiv Sainiks had entered the mortuary with saffron scarves around their neck and a saffron cap with Shiv Sena written on it.

One Shiv Sainik recorded a video of the entire episode.

Security guard Manoj Jadhav could not fight the attackers alone. “They were so many. I tried to free our professor, but they kept shoving me away,” Jadhav said. The Sainiks withdrew after mediapersons heard of the commotion and entered the mortuary.

A case was registered at Bhoiwada police station under IPC Sections 145, 149, 34 and 353. “We have detained Dhumal and Dhakale. Others who accompanied them will be searched soon,” said Inspector Dattatray Patil, adding that the exercise by KEM hospital to number the deceased helped in quick identification. “A deceased girl’s mother told me that she was able to identify her daughter through the picture where her face was shown with a number on her forehead. We were able to complete 18 funerals today (Saturday) because the punchnama and autopsies were done so fast,” Patil said.

DCP N Ambika said that further inquiry into the case is on.

South Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant said, “No Shiv Sainik can do this. We had a Dussehra rally today, most had gone there.”

On Friday, photos of the 22 deceased went viral on social media, criticising the hospital’s “insensitive” decision to number the victims on their forehead.

“When we are labelled insensitive for taking a scientific approach in a mass casualty that actually helps families quickly identify the deceased, it is humiliating,” Dr Pathak said.

Dhumal, a security guard in Shirdi, travelled to Mumbai on Saturday. “I intended to help the families of patients. But when I saw the picture of dead people, I got angry,” he said.

Dhakale, a real estate agent, said, “Those dead are like my brothers and sisters. I can’t see numbers written on their forehead.”

