Hurriyat team meets slain DSP Ayub Pandith’s family

Slain DSP Ayub Pandith Slain DSP Ayub Pandith

A delegation of the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat Conference visited home of slain Deputy SP Mohammad Ayub Pandit on Saturday to express their condolences and solidarity with the family. The officer was lynched outside Srinagar’s grand mosque on Thursday night. He was on duty.

A Hurriyat spokesperson said the delegation, led by Advocate Yasir Dalal and Mohammad Shafi Khan, informed the family that Hurriyat Conference and its chairman, Mirwaiz Umar, do not “endorse the brutality of any sort from any quarter”.

“A high-level delegation, on the direction of Mirwaiz, visited slain DSP Mohammad Ayub Pandith’s residence in Nowpora and expressed their condolences, sympathies and solidarity with the bereaved family, including his son,” Hurriyat said in a statement.

Pandit was on duty outside the grand mosque, the pulpit of the Hurriyat chairman.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App