Hurriyat suspends leader who ‘admitted’ taking money from Pakistan

Separatist leader Nayeem Khan Separatist leader Nayeem Khan

DAYS AFTER a news channel telecast a sting operation showing Nayeem Khan, among other separatist leaders, as allegedly admitting on camera of receiving money from Pakistan-based terror groups and agencies, Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani Saturday temporarily suspended Khan-led National Front from the separatist conglomerate.

Khan on Saturday claimed that the sting video, telecast by India Today TV, was “fake and doctored”,

In a fresh twist, Independent legislator Engineer Rashid on Saturday claimed that he was also approached by some “so-called Indian business tycoons who have now proved to be undercover journalists” with an “offer of huge funding”.

Stating that the incident took place in March this year, and that he had forgotten about it until the sting operation was telecast this week, Rashid said, “I challenge the TV channel to make the conversation with me public.”

Geelani said, “Nayeem Ahmad Khan-sahib, in a press conference, has raised several important questions about the video. However, until the situation is clear and all the facts are out, I, as chairman using my special powers, suspend National Front from the basic membership (of Hurriyat Conference).”

Geelani took the decision after the state government refused to allow a meeting of Hurriyat constituents which he had called to discuss the issue of the sting operation.

Geelani also alleged that the “Indian media is biased and not trustworthy, and work for Indian agencies and as a mouthpiece for fanatical forces.”

Earlier in the day, Khan dared the news channel to make the entire “un-doctored” video public. He told the media, “The video, which was mixed, shows…partial journalism…. The video was made public in bits and pieces.” He alleged that this was “part of an agenda to defame the freedom movement (in Kashmir)”. About the offer allegedly made to him, MLA Rashid said, “I plainly refused the offer because of my principles even though I didn’t doubt the so-called Indian businessmen then.” He named a Baramulla resident, Muzaffar Ahmad Matoo, as the middleman.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now