Hurriyat funding probe: NIA conducts raids at 12 locations in Srinagar 

The NIA had earlier arrested second ring leadership of Hurriyat including Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son in law, Altaf Fantosh. The NIA had earlier arrested second ring leadership of Hurriyat including Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son in law, Altaf Fantosh.

Stepping up its probe into the alleged funding of Hurriyat Conference in the Valley, the National Investigation Agency on Wednesday carried out raids at 12 locations at Srinagar, Baramulla and Handwara. Those raided today include Srinagar-based lawyer Shafi Rashi and relatives of businessman Zahoor Watali.

Sources said the leaders of stone-pelters identified by NIA during its investigation are likely to be rounded up and questioned over their alleged role in the 2016 July unrest following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

The agency had earlier arrested second ring leadership of Hurriyat, including Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Fantosh. The seven suspects arrested by the NIA in the first round of raids were sent to judicial custody by a Delhi court last week.

Officials said the raids were conducted based on the statements given by the Hurriyat leaders that also includes some suspects associated with Jamaat-e Islami in the Valley.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd