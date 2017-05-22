Hurriyat flays Rajnath Singh, other BJP leaders for statements on Kashmir

Syed Ali Geelani ( AP Photo) Syed Ali Geelani ( AP Photo)

Hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Geelani today criticised Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other BJP leaders for their statements on the Kashmir issue, alleging that their “narratives” reflect “negative and egoistic approach”. The separatist leader said the Kashmir issue is serious and cannot be resolved through rhetoric or provocative statements.

“Their (BJP leaders) narratives about Jammu and Kashmir illustrate their negative and egoistic approach,” Geelani said, reacting to the statements of Singh, BJP president Amit Shah and the state’s deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh.

Addressing the home minister, the Hurriyat chief said, “You may raise false hopes but you can never ignore the established facts about the Kashmir issue.” His reaction came a day after Rajnath Singh said, “Kashmir is ours, Kashmiris are ours and Kashmiriyat is also ours.”

The home minister had also asserted that the Modi-led central government will find the “permanent solution” to the Kashmir problem.

The Hurriyat hawk said repeated assertions by Delhi-based leaders and all former prime ministers about Kashmir being an integral part of India could not change the ground realities.

“With each passing day, the situation turns from bad to worse and even Singh is aware of this fact and situation prevailing in state,” Geelani said.

The separatist leader said the home minister had made similar statements last year but, “since then, the situation has not changed in their (government’s) favour, and despite putting their full military might, the situation has turned tense and appalling”.

Geelani added that “despite (the government) utilizing all its resources and military might during the last 70 years, the issue is there and not an iota of change seems (to have happened) on the ground.”

Commenting on the BJP president’s reported statement that Kashmir is a problem of three-and-a-half districts, Geelani said, “if they are confident and sure about their claim, then it is best to hold a referendum in J&K and ascertain the people’s verdict to prove their claim.

“We will accept whatever verdict people give. Let people express their verdict and let the world see what people’s aspirations are.”

Geelani also criticised Nirmal Singh for his “misleading” statement that stone pelting incidents are being promoted through payments.

Describing these allegations as “baseless and ridiculous”, the separatist leader said, “Nobody will sacrifice his precious life or eye sight for such a meagre amount. It is a negative, false and misleading propaganda..Neither Hurriyat nor Pakistan has any role in stone pelting”.

He added, “Stone is a weapon of resistance for suppressed nations all over the world. Stone pelting is not a new trend in resistance movement.” Geelani accused the BJP leadership of creating “war euphoria” and said, “No sensible politician will like to talk like this”.

