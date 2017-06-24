Hurriyat delegation visits slain DySP Mohammad Ayub Pandith’s family, expresses solidarity

Related News BJP demands setting up of fast-track court in Nowhatta lynching case

A two-member delegation of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat Conference today visited the house of lynched police officer here to express condolence and sympathies with the bereaved family. “A high-level delegation comprising of Mohammad Shafi Khan and Sheikh Yasir Rouf Dalal, on the direction of Mirwaiz, visited the Nowpora residence of slain DSP Mohammad Ayub Pandith and expressed their condolences, sympathies and solidarity with the bereaved family, including his son,” a spokesman of the moderate Hurriyat said in a statement here.

He said the delegation conveyed the condolence message of Mirwaiz to the bereaved family on the occasion and prayed for the departed soul. The delegation informed the family that Mirwaiz and Hurriyat does not “endorse the brutality of any sort or from any quarter,” the spokesman said.

He said Mirwaiz and Pandit families have a long religious and social connection. The police officer was on security duty at Jamia Masjid when he was lynched by a mob during ‘shab-e-Qadr’ prayers, drawing strong criticism from different quarters, including Mirwaiz.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App