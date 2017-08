Geelani was admitted due to ill health. (Express archive photo) Geelani was admitted due to ill health. (Express archive photo)

Hardline Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was hospitalised in Srinagar due to ill health. The Hurriyat Conference chairman was shifted to SKIMS hospital after he complained of abdominal cramps, dehydration and general weakness, a Hurriyat spokesman said.

The spokesman added Geelani has been admitted at the hospital for observation and there is “nothing serious” as far as the Hurriyat hawk’s health is concerned.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App