Hurriyat accuses Centre of not being serious on Kashmir

Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Bhat shakes hand with Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit during the Pakistan Day celebrations at Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: PTI) Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Bhat shakes hand with Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit during the Pakistan Day celebrations at Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

Hardline Hurriyat Conference on Thursday accused the Centre of not being sincere about finding a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue. “The Kashmir issue is simply an issue of right to self-determination. Sincere steps are needed to resolve it. However, the egoistic and stubborn approach of Indian authorities is creating impediments,” a spokesman of the separatist conglomerate alleged.

“India is not sincere about finding a peaceful and lasting solution to the Kashmir issue. The Indian government is yet to accept that Kashmir is a disputed territory and not a law and order problem,” the spokesman added. He was reacting to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh remarks on Wednesday that the Centre is ready to talk to everyone in Kashmir.

On Singh’s assertion that he had attempted to find a solution to the Kashmir issue, the Hurriyat spokesman said, “It is quite strange that despite being a mature politician and fully aware of this fact that (Kashmir) issue cannot be resolved by force, he made frequent announcements about reinforcement of forces and more consignment of bullets and pellets were send to state.”

