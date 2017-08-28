Hurricane Harvey: Indian students of Houston University are safe, says Consul General of India

Indian students of Houston University that were affected by Hurricane Harvey are safe. Indian students of Houston University that were affected by Hurricane Harvey are safe.

Consul General of India in Houston Anupam Ray on Monday informed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj that the 200 Indian students of Houston University that were affected by Hurricane Harvey are safe. Earlier in the day, Swaraj expressed her concern for the students and said that efforts are being made to help the students to get food and other basic amenities. She also said that the US Coast Guard has declined permission as boats were required for services in rescue operations.

Sushma Swaraj informed that rescue operations for rescuing the stranded Indian students were being conducted under the Indian Consular General, Anupam Ray. In another tweet, she said that two students, Shalini and Nikhil Bhatia, are presently in ICU and that efforts were being made to ensure that their relatives reach them.

In a tweet, Consul General of India in Houston Anupam Ray, informs EAM that the 200 Indian students affected by #HurricaneHarvey are safe. pic.twitter.com/KFvTWd62kE — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2017

