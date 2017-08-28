Only in Express
  • Hurricane Harvey: 200 Indian students marooned in Houston, says Sushma Swaraj

Hurricane Harvey: 200 Indian students marooned in Houston, says Sushma Swaraj

Rescue operations are being conducted by the Indian Consular General, Anupam Ray. Two students, Shalini and Nikhil Bhatia are presently in ICU.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 28, 2017 5:10 pm
Qatar, Qatar standoff, Sushma Swaraj, Arab nations, Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, indian workers qatar, india news External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI Photo)
Top News

Nearly 200 Indian students of Houston University are stranded and surrounded by ‘neck-deep’ water as Hurricane Harvey continued to flood the Texan city of Houston, said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday.

Swaraj said efforts were being made to supply these students with food and other basic amenities but the US Coast Guard declined permission as boats were required for services in rescue operations.

The Minister also informed that rescue operations for rescuing the stranded Indian students were being conducted under the Indian Consular General, Anupam Ray. She added that two students, Shalini and Nikhil Bhatia, are presently in ICU and that efforts were being made to ensure that their relatives reach them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 28: Latest News