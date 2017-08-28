Hurricane Harvey: 200 Indian students marooned in Houston, says Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI Photo) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI Photo)

Nearly 200 Indian students of Houston University are stranded and surrounded by ‘neck-deep’ water as Hurricane Harvey continued to flood the Texan city of Houston, said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday.

Swaraj said efforts were being made to supply these students with food and other basic amenities but the US Coast Guard declined permission as boats were required for services in rescue operations.

The Minister also informed that rescue operations for rescuing the stranded Indian students were being conducted under the Indian Consular General, Anupam Ray. She added that two students, Shalini and Nikhil Bhatia, are presently in ICU and that efforts were being made to ensure that their relatives reach them.

@CGHoust has informed me that 200 Indian students at University of Houston are marooned. They are surrounded by neck deep water. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 28, 2017 We made efforts for delivery of food but US Coast Guard did not allow as boats were required for rescue operations. /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 28, 2017 Mr. Anupam Ray our CG Houston is organising the rescue operations. /3 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 28, 2017 Indian students Shalini and Nikhil Bhatia are in ICU. We are ensuring that their relatives reach there at the earliest. /4 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 28, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd