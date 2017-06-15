Hurl eggs at me, I’ll make omelette, says Babul Supriyo

Union Minister Babul Supriyo. (File Photo) Union Minister Babul Supriyo. (File Photo)

After eggs were thrown at Union Minister Jual Oram during his visit to Odisha’s Kendrapara, Babul Supriyo on Wednesday said that if eggs were hurled at him, he would make omelette out of them, news agency PTI reported.

“There is not an iota of fear in me. I heard some people hurled eggs. I am a non-vegetarian. If BJD and Congress workers hurl eggs at me, I’ll make omelet with it and eat that,” the Minister of State for Heavy Industries told reporters when asked to respond to Oram’s incident.

On Tuesday, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram visited Aul Bazaar in Kendrapara district, where both BJD and Congress protested his presence there. Opposing his visit over the Mahanadi water dispute, BJD workers had hurled eggs at his vehicle. On the other hand, Congress activists showed black flags to Oram and targetted him over the violence in Mandsaur.

Meanwhile, targetting both the BJD and the Congress in Odisha, Supriyo said that he was not scared of anyone in the state, as he had come from West Bengal where the “political situation is worse”.

“The BJD and Congress are creating hindrances for the welfare schemes of the Centre to reach the people,” he added.

