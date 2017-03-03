Four anganwadi, Asha workers on indefinite fast hospitalised

FOUR OF the 25 anganwadi and Asha workers, who are on an indefinite hunger strike outside the office of Rajkot district collector demanding higher pay and pension benefits, were hospitalised after their health deteriorated on Thursday. Anganwadi workers Ranjana Dave and Meghna Kambaliya and Asha workers Bhavna Deviprasad and Vaneeta were rushed to a hospital after their health deteriorated on the second day of the indefinite fast. While three were admitted to PDU General Hospital, one of them who was serious was taken to a private hospital, agitation leaders said.

“There is no response from the authorities, so far, and therefore, our strike will continue. Four of the workers on strike have been hospitalised. But we have added four more workers in the group who are sitting on fast,” said M Ramchandran, leader of the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), which is an affiliate of the CPM.

Around half of the 355 anganwadi workers of Rajkot city and others from the district are on strike for almost a week now, demanding they be given remuneration in accordance with the Minimum Wages Act and also pension benefits. Presently, an anganwadi worker gets around Rs 4,500 remuneration per month.

But the striking workers are demanding that they be considered skilled labourers and be paid daily wage of Rs 310 as provided in the Minimum Wages Act.