Hundreds stranded as J&K highway closed after landslides in Ramban, Udhampur

The 300 km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic after rains triggered landslides in the Udhampur and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir today. Heavy rains triggered landslides as well as mudslides on the highway at Bali Nallah and Panthiyal areas today as a result of which hundreds were stranded, a police officer said.

There was a landslide and mudslide on the highway at the Panthiyal area this morning which was cleared after a few hours of closure by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), he said.

Another major landslide took place on highway at Bali Nallah in Udhampur district, he said adding that a large part of the hill, mostly big rocks, came down blocking the highway.

In view of the blockade, over 200 vehicles were stranded at various places enroute the highway, the official said.

The men and machines of BRO are working to clear the highway to make it traffic-able, he said. Heavy rains, which have lashed districts in the Jammu region, also caused water-logging and flooding in various areas.

