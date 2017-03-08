Hundreds of fishermen continue protests against killings by Sri Lankan Navy for the second day straight

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj visit them and assure that they would not be attacked by Sri Lankan naval men while fishing in their traditional areas in the Palk Strait. (File) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj visit them and assure that they would not be attacked by Sri Lankan naval men while fishing in their traditional areas in the Palk Strait. (File)

The protest by hundreds of fishermen here against the killing of a colleague allegedly by Sri Lankan Navy entered the second day on Thursday as they demanded an assurance by the Centre on protecting their livelihood. The 22-year-old Indian fisherman, Bridgo, was shot dead on Monday allegedly by Lankan Navy personnel while he was fishing in a mechanised boat at a short distance off Katchatheevu islet.

The Sri Lankan government had on Wednesday said an initial probe report has ruled out its navy’s involvement in the killing of the fisherman.

Hardening their stand, the protesters on Thursday demanded that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj visit them and assure that they would not be attacked by Sri Lankan naval men while fishing in their traditional areas in the Palk Strait.

Local fishermen association leaders, including S Emiret and N J Bose, said they would boycott fishing till Swaraj visited Rameswaram and extended the assurance. A large number of police personnel have been posted on the island to monitor the situation which was tense but under control, police said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had on Wednesday shot off a letter to the Centre, saying the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India should be summoned forthwith and “the strong feelings” of the state and central governments about the “unprovoked” firing on fishermen be conveyed.