Hundreds of Aadhaar cards found in a well in Yavatmal

Several bundles of Aadhaar cards were recovered from a well in a Yavatmal locality during a cleaning operation on Sunday. The cards, said to be in hundreds, were found to have been lowered into the well in Sai Mandir premises of Shinde Nagar with the help of a rope and heavy stones. They all were of people in Lohara village near Yavatmal. Yavatmal Collector Rajesh Deshmukh has ordered a probe by Yavatmal tehsildar Sachin Shejal. “I have also sought help from the Post department since they generally reach the cards to the recipients. The cards appear to be two-three year old,” Deshmukh told The Indian Express.

He added: “We will also check which agency was in-charge of the card work then.” Incidentally, Yavatmal city is facing unprecedented water shortage and the administration has undertaken cleaning up of wells in the city as part of mitigation measures.

“Yavatmal district as a whole and Yavatmal in particular received scanty rainfall last year, which has caused the scarcity. Two supply sources, Nilona and Chapdoh dams, are in Yavatmal tehsil, which received less than 50 per cente of average rainfall,” Deshmukh said.

