Hundred toilets in Akhilesh Yadav’s Etawah painted saffron, government denies role

A block of 100 toilets in a village in former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s home district Etawah has been given a coat of saffron, close on the heels of the state secretariat, the Haj office, and a police station in Lucknow being painted the same colour.

The move prompted the SP chief to target the state government, saying, “Bhagwa wale bathroom me koi jayega to socho kiska apmaan hoga.. Isne dharam ka bhi apmaan kiya hai…batao bhagwa kar diya…ye dharm ka apman karne wali sarkar hai. (If someone uses a saffron bathroom, who is it that will be insulted?…this government is one that insults religion).”

PTI quoted Akhilesh as saying: “They called toilets ‘izzatghar’ and then splattered colour on that ‘izzat’ (honour)…It is only the colour of development that is permanent…”

In Basrehar Block’s Panchayat of Amritpur, which comprises three villages with a combined population of around 800, 100 of the toilets sanctioned under the Swachch Bharat and ODF government schemes are being painted saffron. Denying “political pressure”, the village panchayat said it has “chosen” to paint its toilets this colour “in tribute” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with an aim to promote cleanliness.

Village head Ved Pal Singh said the district administration had no role in the move, and another 500 sanctioned toilets, once built, will also be painted the same colour. Apart from the 100 toilets, another 350 have been painted red, yellow and white, depending on the beneficiary’s choice, Singh added.

“All the people wanted this colour. We would like other villages to follow suit. When BJP is ruling at the Centre and state government, why should we not reflect their presence at the village and panchayat level?” he asked.

Block Development Officer (Basrehar) Prashant Singh said, “No directive has been issued to village pradhans to paint toilets under government schemes saffron. Money is transferred to beneficiaries, after which it is up to them to paint their toilets as they like…”

Congress state president Raj Babbar said, “Woh rang nahi hai, woh humari aastha hai. Rang kehke uska apman hai.. Souchalaya mein aastha wala colour? (That is not a colour, it is our faith. Using a colour of faith on a toilet?).”

“Rang mein rajneeti jisko karna hai woh karein (Whoever wants to politicise this issue can do so). This does not desecrate the colour. Hum aajkal bolte hain – pehle sauchalay, phir devalay (Today we say, first toilet, then temple),” said the village head.

