Humans of Hindutva logs off, says not worth taking bullet in head

Few days after journalist Gauri Lankesh was assissinated outside her residence in Bengaluru, the administrator of the popular parody page, ‘Humans of Hindutva’, who has till date strictly kept his identity secret, wrote on Facebook that it is time to call it quits. The page, known for its satire and taking potshots at right wingers and Hindu fundamentalists, was started in April and has since then garnered a following of over 90,000 people. “It was a good run but ultimately I realised that you guys are not worth a bullet in my fucking head. I’m tired of arguing with people for the last five months. I have worked hard over this period and have written over 80,000 words of original ‘content’ in this short span,” he wrote, in a post on Saturday. The administrator had launched the page after a heated exchange with a nationalist friend.

The page had shot to fame sometime in May when netizens found a post — a photograph of Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling, with him sharing that he was an Uttam Santati (customised child, conceived following RSS’s Garbh Vigyan Sanskar project). The post was removed by Facebook after complaints and was only restored after the administrator wrote an open letter in protest. In July, he had told The Indian Express that he would soon be launching a satire website and publishing the content of the Facebook posts in the form of a book. In the post on Saturday, he said, “It’s funny how you think you can never write a book until you have an audience and then somehow you can’t wait to write each day. Some of my favourite writers were as prolific,” adding that only they didn’t have someone abuse them every five minutes. He said that a point had come where he had to argue with the people who he thought were on the same side as him. “I’m tired of explaining the intention behind my words again and again and again. Your interaction with me has opened up a side inside that I didn’t even know existed but in the bargain it has exhausted me to no end. So I bid you goodbye. Cheers.”

In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, on being asked if he was scared to reveal his identity, the administrator had said, “If I were scared, then I wouldn’t have started this. There have been death threats against me. It is funny because nothing on the page is hateful, sexist or racist. I’m pretty tame compared to some stuff out there.”

The administrator used to interact with the media and his followers through Facebook messenger, but could not could not be reached for a comment.

