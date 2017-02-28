Jalpaiguri child trafficking case: Jalpaiguri child trafficking case CID leaves for Delhi to hunt Juhi

The hunt for BJP Mahila Morcha state secretary Juhi Chowdhury, who was recently booked in connection with a case of child trafficking in Jalpaiguri, has taken CID officials to New Delhi. A team of sleuths left for the capital on Sunday night. Sources said that the CID had chanced upon fresh leads while interrogating another accused, Manas Bhowmick, and would also be monitoring the movement of people Juhi would meet whenever she was in Delhi. They are also trying to find out if any “influential” people had any role in the case as some diaries seized from Bhowmick contained contact details of some “big names”.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Criminal Investigation Department officials left for Delhi on Sunday night to trace out the accused Juhi against whom the department had lodged an FIR in Kotwali police station, Jalpaiguri.

The BJP Mahila Morcha state secretary is still at large and officials will also monitor the movement of the people Juhi used to meet whenever she was in the capital. According to sources officials have found good leads after interrogating Manas Bhowmick, another accused in the case. Few diaries have been seized from Manas which have details of some big names with their contact details.Officials are trying to find out if at all these “influential” people had any role in the case, said sources.

After CID arrested the prime accused Chandana Mukherjee in the case, Juhi escaped but kept his mobile on. Initially police could trace his locations but purportedly after she left state she switched off her mobile. As per sources CID team in Delhi is keeping every one under scanner.

“Apart from Juhi there may be more arrest from capital on the basis of the leads that we have got. However so far there is no arrest from the capital”, said a senior CID official. According to sources CID had received information that Juhi had been taking shelter in a leader’s house in Delhi. According to sources, Juhi had played much more bigger role in the trafficking racket then officials had initially found out.

CID officials have so far arrested three people in connection with the case , Chandana Chakraborty her employee Sohini Mondal and brother Manas Bhowmik.

The probe have so far revealed that Manas was the one who used to decide the “rate” of the infants to be sold. There have been few lawyers and doctors who have helped the racket with documents and are now under scanner.

On the other hand Jalpaiguri district authority has asked the former Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee Chhaya Roy to explain why and how she was unaware of this racket which was allegedly flourishing during her tenure.

Agency sources said many documents had forged signature on the basis of which other formalities were carried out. CID sleuths had arrested Chakraborty and Sonali Mondal, chief adoption officer of an NGO, on February 18 and 19.

The two were accused of selling 17 children aged between 1 and 14 years, to a racket at high prices over the past few months under the facade of helping couples adopt babies. They were produced in a district court and remanded to 13 days’ CID custody.