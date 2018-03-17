Human trafficking case: Daler Mehndi gets two years in prison

Daler Mehndi in Patiala on Friday. Harmeet Sodhi Daler Mehndi in Patiala on Friday. Harmeet Sodhi

A Patiala court Friday sentenced Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi to two years’ imprisonment in a human trafficking case. Mehndi was granted bail after pronouncement of the quantum of sentence. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Mehndi. Bulbul Mehta, who was alleged to be an ‘agent’ and was co-accused in the case, was acquitted by the court.

Mehndi’s counsel said they would appeal against the verdict in the Punjab and Haryana High Court after the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Nidhi Saini pronounced the quantum of sentence in the case dating back to October 2003. Mehndi, his elder brother Shamsher Singh, Bulbul Mehta and Dhian Singh, were booked by Patiala Police in October 2003 on the basis of a complaint from Bakshish Singh, a resident of Balwera village in Patiala district. The complainant alleged that he had given Rs 4.5 lakh to Mehndi and the other accused to go abroad posing as a member of the singer’s troupe.

After Bakshish’s complaint, as many as 35 more complaints cropped up against Mehndi and the other accused. Daler Mehndi was arrested by the Delhi police and handed over to the Punjab police on December 20, 2003. The complainants had alleged that the Mehndi brothers had taken “passage money” from them to help them migrate to the US illegally, but had not done so. Shamsher Singh and Dhian Singh died during course of the trial.

