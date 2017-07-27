Human trafficking a big menace for society: Devendra Fadnavis

The chief minister hailed the efforts of police in rescuing children from the clutches of traffickers. (Representational image) The chief minister hailed the efforts of police in rescuing children from the clutches of traffickers. (Representational image)

Human trafficking, especially of children, is a big menace for the society and the Maharashtra government has taken a slew of steps to deal with the issue, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. The cases of child trafficking have come down drastically in the state, where special cells have been set up in vulnerable districts to curb the menace, he said.

“I must say that human trafficking, especially of children, is a big menace. The Maharashtra government has acted strictly due to which the cases of child trafficking have come down drastically,” he said. Fadnavis was speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day international conference on women trafficking that began here.

“The state government has constituted special cells in 12 vulnerable districts and set up special courts for speedy trial of trafficking cases. The conviction rate in such cases is 50 per cent (in Maharashtra), which is very good compared to the other states of the country,” he said.

The chief minister hailed the efforts of police in rescuing children from the clutches of traffickers. Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, said 10,000 children have been freed by police under a special initiative called `Operation Muskan’. He appealed to the international community to come forward and forge an alliance to curb trafficking of women, which has cross-border implications. Over 300 delegates from 20 countries are attending the conference.

Addressing the delegates, Fadnavis said, “I would like to assure you all that whatever is the outcome of the conference, whatever strategy you devise, we will be a part of it and implement it.” The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW), in partnership with an NGO, the International Justice Mission, India chapter, has organised the seminar. During the meet, the speakers will deliberate on various aspects of the trade of humans and discuss strategies on preventing and combating it.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App