Human shield row: NHRC seeks report from Defence Ministry

The complaint stated that the “Indian Army has violated law of the land and human rights of a citizen” by tying a man to a jeep as a human shield.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:June 2, 2017 3:59 am
Kashmir human shield, NHRC on Kashmir human shield, Major Gogoi, Indian army, Kashmir stone pelting, NHRC, indian express news Farooq Ahmad Dar, the Kashmiri who was tied to the jeep as a human shield. Express

The National Human Rights Commission has sought an action taken report from the secretary of the Ministry of Defence over the J&K human shield row following complaints of human rights violation over the incident. A complaint was filed by an Odisha-based NGO, Civil Society Forum for Human Rights, and activist Angad on April 17.

The NHRC sent a letter to the Defence Ministry on May 24 and gave four weeks’ time to submit an action taken report. The complaint stated that the “Indian Army has violated law of the land and human rights of a citizen” by tying a man to a jeep as a human shield. “We are demanding that the young man be given compensation and action be taken against the Army,” said Angad.

