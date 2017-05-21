Human rights brigade, NGOs… all doing dhanda: S R P Kalluri, Former I-G of Police, Bastar

S R P Kalluri.(File) S R P Kalluri.(File)

BASTAR IS being portrayed in a “wrong way by a handful of people and we (police) are trying to bring out the true (picture of) Bastar” before the nation, controversial Inspector General of Police from Chhattisgarh, S R P Kalluri, said on Saturday. Kalluri, who was criticised for his alleged high-handed style and human rights violations when he was the IGP of Maoist-affected Bastar, was in Delhi to speak at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication.

After being moved out as I-G of Bastar, what role do you have in the anti-Maoist operations and strategising in the state?

I am in the Police HQ (Headquarters)… We are trying to bring the true (picture of) Bastar — what the 40 lakh people of Bastar represent, and not a handful of intellectuals.

The CBI said that Chhattisgarh Police, and not Maoists, set 160 houses of tribals in Sukma’s Tadmeta village on fire in 2011. It’s like they (CBI) have challaned (chargesheeted) certain people. We will go through the challan (chargesheet) and fight it in court. Don’t you think such action by the police leads to erosion of confidence among tribal and villagers?

No. Security forces are there to protect the villagers; they have not done anything. Nothing can be proved (against police)…. Maoists have no ideology and are a bunch of criminals in Bastar… Since 2000, Maoists have killed nearly 2,000 tribal people.

You claim that human rights activists and NGOs working in Maoist insurgency-hit areas are sold out. What about the NHRC which has issued several notices?

In Bastar, the human rights brigade, NGOs…all are doing dhanda (business). I am not saying all NGOs are sold out, but a section of them (are)…. Yes, we get many summons. We attend (them), we answer (charges against police) — it is a routine process.

If you have evidence against them, why don’t you take legal action?

The case is with the CID. They are investigating and will take action. An Intelligence Bureau (IB) report says that every year Maoists extort Rs 1,100 crore as terror money. This terror money… goes to urban centres — to a section of academics, human rights activists…. They want to create internal security disturbances.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now