Human Development Index: ‘Gap remains between SCs, STs and other social groups’

THE UNEMPLOYMENT rate has increased by more than 56 per cent among Scheduled Castes, by 69 per cent among Schedules Tribe communities, and nearly 62 per cent among Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the last five years, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Overall unemployment has increased by approximately 31 per cent over the same period, Minister of State for Planning Rao Inderjit Singh told the Upper House during Question Hour.

In a written answer, Singh said, “There has been improvement in the Human Development Indices of SCs and STs over the years, even if the gap in the indices (still) remains between them and other social groups”. He said the main reasons for this gap are “poverty, and its vicious circle, illiteracy, dependence largely on wage labour, etc”.

“Unemployment rate for Scheduled Castes in 2011 was 3.2 per cent. Today it has gone up to 5 per cent,” Singh said. “For STs, it was 2.6 per cent (in 2011) and has gone to 4.4 per cent. Total unemployment rate in the country has also gone up — it was 3.8 per cent in July 2011, and has become 5 per cent today,” he said.

Among the reserved categories, the “highest incidence of unemployment today is of OBCs — it was 3.2 per cent in 2011 and became 5.2 per cent in August 2016,” the minister said.

According to data tabled by the government in Rajya Sabha, unemployment rate among Scheduled Castes was 3.2 per cent in July 2011, 4.5 per cent in 2012 and touched 5 per cent in August 2016. Similarly, it went up from 2.6 per cent in 2011 to 3.6 per cent in 2012 and 4.5 per cent in 2013 among STs. It was 4.4 per cent in August 2016.

Planning Commission figures, tabled by Singh, show that the incidence of poverty in rural areas in 2011-12 for SCs was 31.5 per cent, for STs it was 45.3 per cent, and the total rate was 25.4 per cent. For urban areas, incidence of poverty was 21.70 per cent and 24.1 per cent, for SCs and STs, respectively. The minister also cited census data which showed the literacy rate among SCs was 66.07 per cent, and 58.96 per cent among STs.