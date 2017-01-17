Bihar human chain programme should be deferred : Sushil Modi

Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo) Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo)

The human chain programme in Bihar, in support of prohibition should be deferred as the people of the state are still in a shock over the boat tragedy that claimed 24 lives on January 14, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said on Tuesday. “Nitish Kumar should consider deferring the human chain event on January 21 for promotion of liquor ban in view of the boat tragedy… The people of Bihar are yet to get over the shock.

“Under this circumstance it will be appropriated if the Chief Minister reconsiders going ahead with the human chain event this weekend and hold it after four-five days,” he said on the sidelines of ‘Janata Durbar’ at his official residence here.

The proposed human chain event will be held by Bihar government and create a world record. Interestingly, opposition BJP and LJP have decided to join the programme as an expression of solidarity on the liquor ban issue.

Terming the state government “feeble”, Sushil Modi said, it was incumbent on Nitish Kumar to monitor arrangements for the kite festival in Sabarpur diara which was attended by around one lakh people from Patna and nearby areas.

He said Kumar cannot “wash his hands” off the kite festival as the tourism department had issued advertisement carrying his photograph inviting people to attend it and a steamer was used to ferry people from Patna to Sabalpur diara on the other side of the Ganga river that day.

“No advertisement is issued by the Information and Public Relations Department without prior approval of the CMO and hence the Chief Minister cannot escape responsibility for the festival,” the senior BJP leader said.

Arrangements should have been made to provide security to the people attending the kite festival but the oversight by Saran district administration resulted in the boat capsize, Sushil Modi claimed.

He also alleged that Kumar failed to monitor the activities of the department alloted to RJD MLAs, including the tourism department headed by RJD’s Anita Devi.