Huge fire at Oberon mall in Kochi

A fire tender at Oberon Mall in Kochi, Kerala (Photo: IE Malayalam) A fire tender at Oberon Mall in Kochi, Kerala (Photo: IE Malayalam)

A huge fire has been reported at the Oberon Mall, a popular shopping mall, in Edappally in Kochi. The fire that originated in a restaurant in the food court, has reportedly damaged the fourth floor of the mall. Four fire tenders, along with the mall’s security agencies, are working in consonance to douse the fire. All the people who were inside the mall at the time have been evacuated.

A police officer at the spot told reporters that the early evacuation of people when the fire was first spotted was a huge relief. Efforts are on to gauge the extent of the fire at the moment.

