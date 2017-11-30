Leadership Summit: PM Modi says black money part of formal economy post demonetisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Barack Obama (Express Photo: Renuka Puri/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Barack Obama (Express Photo: Renuka Puri/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 15 the edition of the Hindustan Time Leadership Summit on Thursday. The highlight of the event will be the presence of former US President Barack Obama, who will share his views on India’s ascent in the global sphere. Afghanistan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah will also be a part of the event.

Based on the theme ‘The Irreversible Rise of India’, the event aims to bring up ‘revolutionary ideas’ to accelerate India’s growth and rise on the international stage.

The list of diginitaries to attend the summit also includes Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and many others.

Here are the LIVE updates from the event:

10.30 am: “Post demonetisation, black money, which was part of parallel economy, has become part of formal economy,” PTI quoted PM Modi as saying.

9.50 am: “Confusion is created when govts work in silos; our govt has adopted a holistic approach,” said PM Narendra Modi.

9.45 am: “Creating corruption-free, citizen centric and development-friendly eco system in India our top-most priority,” PM Modi said.

9.50 am: “Two years ago when I came to the HT Summit the theme was towards a brighter India. Now, we are talking about the rise of irreversible India. This is the change in India’s thought. The positive attitude in country has never appeared before,” PM Modi said.

9.45am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his inaugural address.

