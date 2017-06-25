HS Phoolka moves Akal Takht, wants Captain Amarinder punished for ‘dishonour to turban’

Phoolka and other AAP MLAs hand over their complaint at Akal Takht Saturday. (Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh) Phoolka and other AAP MLAs hand over their complaint at Akal Takht Saturday. (Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh)

AAP MLA from Dakha and leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly H S Phoolka made a formal complaint against CM Captain Amarinder Singh and other Sikh ministers in his cabinet at Akal Takht on Saturday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of AAP’s Sikh MLAs in the Assembly by allegedly allowing marshals to throw them out of House on June 22.

Phoolka, along with five party AAP MLAs, reached Akal Takht secretariat and submitted his complaint to Bhupinder Singh, the personal assistant of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh. Jathedar himself was out of city.

Phoolka also accused SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar of making statements to save the skin of Captain Amarinder Singh and said SAD and Congress were two sides of same coin.

“Captain Amarinder Singh and other Sikh ministers were present in the House on the day marshals manhandled and removed turbans of AAP’s Sikh MLAs in the Punjab Assembly. Ministers watched it silently. And then, the reaction of Captain Amarinder Singh towards this episode was also defamatory. I have made a complaint to Akal Takht and demanded to summon Captain Amarinder Singh and others Sikh ministers at Akal Takht. There should be religions punishment for Amarinder Singh and other leaders for watching insult caused to the Sikh turban and other symbols worn by Sikh MLAs,” he said.

“Captain Amarinder Singh is also responsible for not allowing us to pass a resolution against the disrespect cused to turban in the Assembly. Speaker Rana K P Singh has been behaving like a puppet of Captain Amarinder Singh and it was the latter who instruct speaker to not allow us pass the resolution,” said Phoolka.

