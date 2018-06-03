Haryana government to appeal against HC verdict on employee regularisation policy, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

The Haryana government has decided to move the Supreme Court against the recent decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the “employee regularisation policy”, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday.

Despite the state government’ strong plea in the high court, it was set aside due to some shortcomings in the policy, Khattar told the media in Rohtak. The court had recently set aside the “employee regularisation policy” whereby the previous state government had regularised the services of more than 20,000 contractual employees. “We do not want the recruitments to be cancelled,” he added.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, addressing a public rally at Samlakha in Panipat, said the situation wouldn’t have reached this stage if the Khattar government had effectively pursued the case. Earlier, addressing an Intellectuals Conference at Jhajjar on the completion of four years of NDA government at the Centre, Haryana’s Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu said, the state government has decided to file an appeal in the Supreme Court on the matter.

The previous Congress government led by Hooda had issued three notifications in 2014, three months before the Assembly polls, and regularised contractual and ad-hoc employees, an official release here quoted Abhimanyu to say. He said that the previous government had left numerous flaws in both reservation to Jats and regularisation policies “for their political benefits”.

According to Khattar, more than 24,000 recruitments had been done in Haryana by the present BJP government in a transparent manner and that the people were satisfied with the functioning of the state government. As many as 24,500 candidates have joined on various posts, he said.

Altogether, 54,000 posts are to be filled and apart from this, 38,000 posts are to be filled by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, he said adding about one lakh people would be recruited in the near future.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App